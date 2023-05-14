scorecardresearch
Nora Fatehi: The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance

Nora Fatehi and Rema set the stage on fire during his performance in Mumbai. Rema aka Divine Ikubor's much hyped debut tour of India has kicked off.

By Agency News Desk
Rema and Nora Fatehi

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and Nigerian singing sensation Rema set the stage on fire during his performance in Mumbai. Rema aka Divine Ikubor’s much hyped three city debut tour of India has kicked off.

Nora jammed with Rema on Guru Randhawa’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’ which is also India’s very first Afrobeats song. Prior to taking to the stage the duo exchanged pleasantries in the vanity van about their mutual love for Indian and African culture and music and their individual contribution to the Afrobeats industry.

The 23-year-old Nigerian superstar sported outfits by Manish Malhotra on stage and also waved the Indian flag.

Nora said: “Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now.”

“It’s amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it’s a moment of joy for me since I’ve been largely associated with the genre for a long time.”

Nora looks forward to collaborating with Rema and many more Afro artists in the future.

She added: “The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance on a big scale through my art.”

Rema is happy to have met Nora Fatehi.

He added: “She is a house on fire and her energy is infectious. I thoroughly enjoyed vibing with her on stage in Mumbai tonight on some Bollywood moves!”

