scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Tyga: India has one of the most energetic crowds I've seen

American rapper Tyga, who is all set to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2023, says India has one of the most energetic crowds he has seen.

By News Bureau

American rapper Tyga, who is all set to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2023, says India has one of the most energetic crowds he has seen. The 3-day event will feature American Rapper Tyga, who was one of the star performers at the pre-Grammys held recently at Los Angeles, this year.

Ecstatic to be a part of the music and lifestyle festival, *Tyga says, “Whenever I put on a show, a concert, or a tour, what matters most to me is the people, their love, and the vibe that I am creating for them. India has one of the most energetic crowds I’ve seen. I cannot wait to take the stage at Vh1 Supersonic and feel all that energy and the excitement!”*

Vh1 Supersonic 2023 is an audio-visual, multisensory music and lifestyle experience one would want to mark on their calendars.

SuperFam enthusiasts can block dates for the super-fest from February 24 to 26, 2023 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune.

Previous article
Here's how Bhuvan Arora landed his part of Shahid's bestie in 'Farzi'
Next article
Sohum Shah on ‘Maharani: Didn’t take up other projects, I was dedicated to Bheema
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

News

Photography for Guy Ritchie's WWII movie to start in Turkey, despite quake

News

John Legend to perform in India: 'Wanted to bring my music to a land with positivity'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US