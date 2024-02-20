HomeMusicNews

Usher, who said it will mark 30 years in the music industry has promised a performance of a lifetime, will be heading over to the UK in April

Usher announces UK tour, to perform in April _ pic courtesy news agency

Singer-songwriter Usher is set to make his return to the UK as he has announced a new mega tour. Usher, who said it will mark 30 years in the music industry and has promised a performance of a lifetime, will be heading over to the UK in April for a number of incredible shows, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, this will be Usher’s first European tour since 2015. He will play three dates in London and tickets go on sale this Thursday at 12 p.m. on his website. After playing the 02 Arena, he heads to Paris, Amsterdam and then Berlin, concluding his tour in Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Arena in May.

Usher said: “Europe, you ready? After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well — for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started.”

Last week he set the stage alight alongside guest stars like Alicia Keys and H.E.R. They performed ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ and ‘My Boo’.

Usher then returned to the song ‘Confessions Pt. 2’ in a shiny, sparkling suit. He then brought out Ludacris and Lil Jon to perform Yeah!

