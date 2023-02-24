scorecardresearch
Vh1 Supersonic is not just another music festival, it's an experience!

Vh1 Supersonic has more to offer to their guests: a wide variety of food, clothing, sneakers, spa, Instagrammable spaces and much more than one can expect.

By News Bureau

Move over bars and the main stage, Vh1 Supersonic has more to offer to their guests: a wide variety of food, clothing, sneakers, spa, Instagrammable spaces and much more than one can expect. Held at Pune’s popular Mahalakshmi Lawns, which was established in 2010 and stretches over 80,000 square feet, the festival commences on February 24 and will bring the curtains down with a band on February 26 with the ultimate performance by Anne Marie.

This year, Vh1 Supersonic comes after three years, and is different from its previous editions because it has more to offer to its patrons popularly called “superfam” – Beginning with zones curated for gastronomic discovery and superflea.

From juicy burgers, to chinese boxes and sizzling tikkas and much more, the food area will leave everyone with a smile.

That’s not it!

There are food trucks all around offering all cuisines, in short there’s everything for everyone in just one venue.

It also is not just limited to beer to quench the thirst of the festival-goers, Vh1 Supersonic offers a wide variety of cocktails, gins and sodas. They also have a “Pre-gaming” offer during the day where a person can get two drinks at the price of one.

What catches the eye is a bright neon-pink kiosk for sneakerheads! Called the “Sneaker hood”, it exhibits all funky and popular sneakers and fanatics can buy them too at a decent cost.

What happens at a music festival – Dancing; and what happens after that – sore feet! Well, according to the curator of the festival Nikhil Chinapa, they have kept that in mind as well.

With many firsts, this one is a first too – a foot and back massage kiosk.

In Nikhil’s words: “Once the festival goers are done with all the dancing to the techno beats, they can head to the spa kiosk and get themselves all charged up after a relaxing massage.”

Keeping the protocol in mind, the gig would get over by 10.00 p.m., but Nikhil shared that he has more in his bag to keep his “superfam” “super happy”.

Post the allowed timings of the gigs, the food arena will be open with acoustic performances at counters to keep the mood going. Nikhil stated that this would also help in handling traffic situations outside the venue.

Vh1 Supersonic has a lot for the ‘Gram’ !

A whole lane, actually the entire venue is Instagrammable with colourful backgrounds, graffiti walls, stunning colour combinations and life size artwork.

It’s a win-win situation for all!

–By Durga Chakravarty

