scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

5 most savage lines that have become a part of 'Bigg Boss' folklore

By Agency News Desk
5 most savage lines that have become a part of 'Bigg Boss' folklore
5 most savage lines that have become a part of 'Bigg Boss' folklore

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has garnered widespread acclaim as a spectacular season, beautifully depicting the essence of all sorts of human emotions from love to fight, and from fear to anger. The show has been best known for making it bigger and better every year on the internet, especially through the one liner dialogues that evolve every season.

The show’s dialogues have always left an indelible mark on its viewers, eventually making them iconic moments in ‘Bigg Boss’ history.

From heartwarming exchanges to fiery confrontations, the show has gifted us with numerous unforgettable lines, etched in our memories. As we eagerly anticipate the final weeks, let’s take a stroll down memory lane, cherishing and reliving the epic dialogues that have made this show truly unforgettable.

Baap pe jana nahi

In this thrilling fight scene from this season of ‘BB OTT’, after the unexpected entry of wildcard Elvish Yadav, tensions skyrocketed as he took a personal dig at Avinash, taunting him with the offensive remark, “Gaddhe ka bachha!” However, Avinash, fueled by a surge of pride and an unshakable sense of respect for his father, retaliated with the epic and iconic dialogue, “Baap Pe Jana Nahi!”

Systum hila dunga

Elvish Yadav’s entry into the ‘BB OTT2’ house as a wildcard was a highly anticipated and exhilarating moment for both the viewers and the other housemates. From the moment he stepped foot into the house, it was evident that Elvish had a clear agenda – to challenge the established system of the game and create a new narrative.

“System Hila Dunga” Elvish’s most famous line made a viral headline throughout the internet. Fans and followers of the show started using “System Hila Dunga!” in their daily conversations, and it even sparked numerous memes and fan-made content on social media.

Mujhe Hurt Ho Raha Hai Bigg Boss

In Season 8 of ‘Bigg Boss’, an unforgettable and hilarious moment took place during a major task involving Karishma Tanna and Gautam Gulati. In a surprising turn of events in a task, Karishma decided to use a rather unconventional and mischievous tactic to win.

She applied chilli on Gautam’s body, probably with the intention of distracting him or gaining a competitive edge. However, her move had an unexpected outcome.

As soon as the chilli came in contact with Gautam’s skin, he immediately felt the intense burning sensation, and in a moment of hilarious and genuine pain, he cried out, “Mujhe hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss!”

Mai Omelette Khaunga

Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari are undoubtedly two of the most iconic and unforgettable contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Their presence in the house during the fourth season of the show had left a lasting impact on viewers and contributed to some of the most dramatic and memorable moments on the show.

One such pivotal moment involved Manoj during breakfast when he made a seemingly harmless demand in his tone: “Mai Omelet Khaunga”. What followed this was a cascade of events that led to a major fight. Years later, this still remains a meme used in daily life.

Shemde

Season 16’s MC Stan became a standout contestant due to his unique style of speaking and the clever words he used. What set him apart was his witty and creative language, which he effortlessly weaved into his conversations.

One particular phrase that became a major trend and was widely used by the winner was ‘Shemde’ to describe his co-contestants whom he perceived as over-smart or overly clever. This term quickly caught on and became a viral sensation both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, in this season, who will lose, and who will win is a pending question because as the finale draws near, and the grand spectacle of drama nears its end, only more questions are building which is accompanied by the peak of tensions.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
7 Indian startups approved for chip designing: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Next article
Sinead O'Connor's letter to Miley Cyrus warning her against being 'pimped' goes viral
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Renard's late winner lifts France past Brazil

News

Kerala film director Chandran wins J.C Daniel Award

Sports

Football: Bangladesh Army team reaches Kolkata for 132nd Durand Cup

News

'Chaat ya Chaata' puts Roadies' general knowledge to test

News

Karisma Kapoor was 'shocked' when Saif confessed he didn't know how to ride a bike

News

Sushmita as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant is courageous quest of triumph in Taali teaser

Sports

Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes seven sixes in a 48-run over in Kabul Premier League

Sports

World University Games: India edges China to reach archery compound mixed team final

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three exciting talents ahead of 2023-24 domestic season

News

'Splitsvilla' contestants we want to see as 'Roadies' wildcards

Sports

Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley has made big strides as an opener in the series, says Michael Atherton

Sports

2nd ODI: India rest Rohit, Virat as West Indies win toss, elect to bowl

Sports

World University Games: Manu, Elavenil star as shooters bag three gold medals

News

Madonna shares motivational message amid health recovery

Sports

Lanka Premier League: Babar, Miller, Shakib, Hasaranga set to feature in 4th edition

News

'Iron Man 3' mask, Harry Potter wands, Captain America shield to be auctioned

News

Jeff Nichols' star-studded 'The Bikeriders' to release Dec 1

News

Sinead O'Connor's letter to Miley Cyrus warning her against being 'pimped' goes viral

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US