A role is a role, the script remains my hero, says Kajol about her OTT debut

Kajol is making her OTT debut with 'The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha'. So, is working on a web series different from films? Kajol doesn't see any difference.

By Agency News Desk

After ruling the silver screen for a good decade, Kajol is making her OTT debut with ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’. So, is working on a web series different from films? Kajol doesn’t see any difference.

“Regardless of the format, a role is a role. It requires the same amount of hard work,” Kajol said at the trailer launch of the Disney+ Hotstar series in Mumbai on Monday.

When asked about the difficulties she might have faced in migrating from the silver screen to OTT, Kajol said: “It is a rather simple choice for me. I have always maintained that if I work, I will have fun, I will work with good people, and the script will always be my hero, always.”

Talking about the work involved, Kajol said: “Whether it is an OTT platform or a film, for me, a role is a role, both formats require the same amount of work. Perhaps, doing an eight-episode series for OTT required more time, but it is the same.”

Kajol added: “The work is the same. I am not different in any manner, my work is not different in any manner. I don’t think it is not that difficult a choice to make.”

When asked what scares her more, Love, Law or Betrayal, as the title of the series is ‘The Trail – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, Kajol said: “I don’t think I am scared of anything, using the word scared may not be right. But I do have a healthy wariness about all three. You cannot fall in love with closed eyes, you cannot play with the law, nor can you betray someone.”

Adapted from the CBS show, ‘The Good Wife’, the web series sees Kajol as a lawyer and a housewife, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal lands him behind bars.

The series is helmed by Suparn Varma of ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Rana Naidu’ fame, and also has Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. It streams from July 14.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
