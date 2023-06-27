Aaliya Siddiqui to be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2'

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Nawazuddin Siddqui’s estranged wife Aaliya will be evicted from the show. In a huge twist, with the audience taking over, the voice of Bigg Boss announces that one contestant will get evicted.

When Bigg Boss asks every contestant whom they would like to be evicted today, Pooja Bhatt’s response leaves everyone stunned.

Pooja said: “I would like Aaliya to go, as yesterday’s task showcased a very scary side of her. Sirf bacha paida karne se koi maa nahi ban jata”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.