scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Aamir Ali on ‘The Trial’: Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I’ve done so far

Actor Aamir Ali, who will be seen in a new avatar in 'The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha', thanks director Suparn Varma for 'completely' changing the kind of roles he has done so far.

By Agency News Desk
Aamir Ali on 'The Trial': Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I've done so far
Aamir Ali on 'The Trial': Suparn Varma completely changed the kind of roles I've done so far

Actor Aamir Ali, who will be seen in a new avatar in ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’, thanks director Suparn Varma for ‘completely’ changing the kind of roles he has done so far.

Aamir will take on a serious inspector’s role, who is loyal to the law and eager to bring unlaw to justice. He talks about how he broke away from this image with Suparn’s vision.

“After FIR, no one thought of casting me as a cop, maybe they had an inhibition that I’ve played a cop on TV that is still being watched and loved. However, hats off to our director, Suparn Varma, for completely changing the kind of roles I’ve done so far.”

“I have a very serious role in the show but Suparn created such a chill atmosphere on the set that it felt like we were on a picnic. I think that’s the best way to work on any set,” he said.

‘The Trial’ follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal.

The gritty courtroom drama stars Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta, along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, it will stream from July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds
Next article
Paris Hilton gets called out by PETA over getting new dog from breeders instead of adopting one
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chandrayaan-3: Rocket's electricals tested, registration opens for public to view launch

News

Paris Hilton gets called out by PETA over getting new dog from breeders instead of adopting one

News

'Deadpool 3' photos reveal new suit for Ryan Reynolds

Technology

Crypto funding drops for 5th straight quarter amid regulatory checks

News

Big B on 'Project K': Honoured to be in same frame with Prabhas

News

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez seen holding hands as they leave furniture store

News

Jackie Shroff shares montage of unseen pictures as ‘Tridev’ turns 34

News

K-dramas that ought to be on your week-end watchlist!

News

Wanted to challenge myself creatively with 'Pleasures': Harrdy Sandhu

News

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney finally pick sides!

News

Rachel Shelley makes a comeback to Indian Screens with Netflix's Kohrra

News

Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul’s ‘Trial Period’ embraces a heartwarming tale of unconventional relationships!

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kareena Kapoor , Saif Ali Khan enjoy ‘Negroni Nights’ during their vacay in Italy

Technology

Tesla to provide more info on driver alert system as US agency probes Autopilot

News

'India's Got Talent' can change lives, says Shilpa Shetty

Technology

India's total addressable startup market could only be 10 cr: Zerodha CEO

News

Pakistani actress Mahnoor Baloch gets trolled after saying SRK can't act

Others

Suresh Gondalia, Triyom Films embarking on an exciting journey in Bollywood with Midday Showbiz Icon Awards 2023

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US