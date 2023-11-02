scorecardresearch
Abhishek Malhan share BTS pictures with Elvish Yadav from the sets of Temptation Island; He caption the pictures, ‘Bhaichara on TOP’

Elvish Yadav was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where another popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan had also participated

By Shweta Ghadashi
Abhishek Malhan share BTS pictures with Elvish Yadav from the sets of Temptation Island _ pic courtesy instagram
Temptation Island, the dating reality show, is all set to stream from November 3. The show has been grabbing the limelight as several popular names are associated with it. One of the celebs who is a part of the Karan Kundrra-hosted show is Elvish Yadav.

Elvish was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2, where another popular YouTuber Abhishek Malhan had also participated. After the show, Elvish and Abhishek finally reunited on the sets of Temptation Island.

Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan took the internet by storm as they shared their pictures on their social media handles. The two talented YouTubers look handsome in stylish outfits. Elvish sported a black hoodie and black bottoms whereas Abhishek donned an all-black look and sported a denim jacket. In the caption of this snap, they wrote, “Bhaichara on TOP.”

Img. SourceABHISHEK MALHAN
4
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
