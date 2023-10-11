Adah Sharma says she goes by instinct to select her roles

Actress Adah Sharma, who has garnered great success with her film ‘The Kerala Story’, was most recently seen in the feature film ‘Kofuku’, a simple but emotional short movie. Talking about how she picks her roles, Adah said that she just goes by instinct and will do so in the future as well.

Elaborating on this as well as her future plans, she said: “I trust my instincts while choosing scripts and that is something that will always continue, may it be before, during or after the success of ‘The Kerala Story’. I am very proud of all the works I have been a part of and it has never changed. I would like to.”

Detailing her journey from her debut to the present, she said that she was initially always touted for horror movies after her debut, though ‘The Kerala Story’ changed all that, allowing her to diversify.

She said: “My debut film was in the horror genre, and after that, I kept getting horror roles. However, after ‘Kerala Story’, I started receiving different types of roles, and I’m happy that filmmakers can see my potential. For example, my next upcoming project will be completely different from my role in ‘Kerala Story’.”

‘Kofuko’ is based on the story of two different yet similar individuals who are finding comfort in the company of each other whilst learning a new perspective of life.

Actor Jatin Sarna who co-stars in the short film with the ‘Kshanam’ actress, speaking about the actress called her an inspiration. Detailing his point, he said: “Adah is truly an inspiration. I watch Adah’s videos, and sometimes I’m left in awe watching her excel in martial arts.”

He added: “When she effortlessly wields a stick and twirls it around… I can’t help but wonder when I’ll be able to achieve such action-packed feats in my own life. She serves as an inspiration and propels me toward positivity in this way.”

He said: “Adah and I should consider doing a full-fledged romantic film, steer away from the typical romantic pieces that are currently trending. It should be something very unique with a deeply rooted story.”

‘Kofuku’ premiered on October 9 on JioCinema Film Festival and can be streamed on JioCinema.