Adarsh Gourav: I love the idea of transforming

In the realm of cinema, Adarsh Gourav has emerged as a compelling force, seamlessly transitioning between diverse characters that imprint themselves onto the audience’s consciousness. His breakthrough as Balram in Netflix’s ‘The White Tiger’ catapulted him into international acclaim, earning a nomination alongside luminaries like Riz Ahmed and Chadwick Boseman.

Yet, Adarsh’s journey extends far beyond the singular success of The White Tiger. His ability to metamorphose into the physical and “look” requirement for his characters he essays on screen with distinct identities showcases his versatility. Each time Adarsh has taken on a role, he has distinctively embodied the look of his character to perfection.

From the audacious Callisthenics instructor in ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in which he underwent a tremendous physical fitness journey to look the part to the gritty Chota Ganchi in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, each role is not merely portrayed but inhabited. Adarsh has found the perfect way to sink into the look and adapt to the character and what it demands physically.

In the web series ‘Hostel Daze’, Adarsh steps into the shoes of Ankit, a regular college boy, displaying a stark contrast of his look as Balram to compliment the intensity with his extreme weight loss he embarked on for the role and perfect his look as the menacing and opportunistic character. His portrayal of Mohit ‘Bunty’ Chadda in the film ‘Mom’ with the late Sridevi where he rightfully embodied the look of a school boy.

Reflecting on his process, Adarsh shares, “I believe in understanding and empathizing with the person I embody on screen.”

This commitment is evident in his preparation for roles like Balram Halwai in The White Tiger or Gourav in Extrapolation, where he immersed himself in the lives of real farmers’ widows in a remote Nagpur village.

“I love the idea of transforming. It doesn’t always have to be something major. It can be something as small as your hair, facial hair, but I believe the look of the character has to compliment the storyline. It really does a lot of the work when you’re essaying the part and making the audiences believe you.”

“I love sinking deep into the roles I do, and physical attributes are a very key part of the process for me. Be it the regular college boy or the almost evil like look of Balram to an urban young fitness instructor I have enjoyed the process of physically changing myself and my appearance.”