Wednesday, December 13, 2023
OTTNews

Adarsh Gourav talks about his fitness journey for ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’

Adarsh Gourav, who will play a Callisthenics trainer in Zoya Akhtar's ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, became a “gym geek” for the film.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Actor Adarsh Gourav, who will play a Callisthenics trainer in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, became a “gym geek” for the film. A source close to the production revealed: “Adarsh became a gym geek, immersing himself in a rigorous fitness regime to authentically portray the nuances of his character. Zoya Akhtar’s vision demanded not just acting prowess but a physicality that resonates with the role.”

The actor left no stone unturned in preparing for this unique character.

Speaking about his preparation, Adarsh said: “For ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, I wanted to delve into the essence of Callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline.”

The actor said: “The directors vision motivated me to push my limits and strive for perfection in every aspect, including my physical transformation.”

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is digital age story of three friends living in Mumbai.

It also stars Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 26.

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ tells the tale of three best friends Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav) who manage their goals, relationships, and emotions together.

Agency News Desk
