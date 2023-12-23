Saturday, December 23, 2023
Adarsh Gourav's resolution for 2024: 'Channelise my anger the right way'

Adarsh Gourav has said that his resolution for the year 2024 is to channelise his anger in the right direction.

Adarsh Gourav, who’s awaiting the release of his next film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, a Netflix year ender, has said that his resolution for the year 2024 is to channelise his anger in the right direction.

Much appreciated for the way he essayed his character in ‘The White Tiger’, the actor said, “I want to channelise my anger in the right way. I know it is a natural emotion to have but it is self-destructive. I want to channelise it effectively.”

Moving on to how far he could relate to his character Neil from the film, he said, “I genuinely feel Arjun, Nandini, Karan and Zoya, when they cast us, saw the essence of each of the characters that the three of us are playing in the film.

“I instantly related to Neil’s feeling of inadequacy and insecurity — the feeling of financial insecurity in the midst of the people he is surrounded by. I felt that when I first came to Mumbai. I got a culture shock. So, I connected with these qualities.”

‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a coming-of-age drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It narrates the story of three best friends who manage their goals, relationships and emotions together.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the film features Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead roles. It is scheduled for release on Netflix on December 26.

