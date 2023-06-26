Adinath Kothare on ‘Crime Beat’: It has everything a good show needs

Actor Adinath Kothare spoke about trying on a new dialect and why he said yes to the upcoming web show ‘Crime Beat’. Talking about what compelled him to say yes to the crime beat script, Adinath said: “I have said yes to this show because it has everything that a good show needs whether it’s a script, a great concept, and above all It’s a fantastic series. I and Sudhir Mishra sir are working together for the second time so I had a great time with him.”

The actor also spoke about his role in the web series by giving some detailed information.

Kothare said: “I always look forward to working with a great team and looking forward to working with different characters which will upgrade and challenge my acting skills so that I can learn something from me. And my role is a Delhi-based cop that I will be seen playing in this web series, and that’s a different character, that’s a different dialect, and that’s a different personality which I have never done before.”

“I love challenges, and I love to surprise the audience and myself. It’s a great story based on a book. And as the trailers and more material will roll out, the audience will get to know more about the show, and one thing is sure that the audience is going to enjoy the show a lot,” he added.