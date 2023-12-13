Wednesday, December 13, 2023
OTTNews

Aditya Roy Kapur feels ‘joy’ on hearing Ananya Panday’s name

Aditya Roy Kapur says he’s “Aditya Joy Kapur” and that he feels pure bliss when he hears Ananya Pandey’s name.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Aditya Roy Kapur feels ‘joy’ on hearing Ananya’s name _pic courtesy news agency
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says he’s “Aditya Joy Kapur” and that he feels pure bliss when he hears Ananya Pandey’s name. The dating rumours just got real when Ananya Panday addressed herself as Ananya Coy Kapur on the Koffee couch.

“Koffee With Karan” host Karan Johar took it on himself to scoop out more on the dating rumours.

Karan asked, “So rumour has it and I asked her as well that you are dating Ananya Panday.”

Aditya said: “You see Karan you said on your show ‘Ask me no secrets and I’ll tell you no lies.”

Continuing Karan asked, “But she said that she is very Ananya ‘Coy’ Kapoor.”

Aditya replied: “And I am Aditya ‘Joy’ Kapoor as of now”

Karan asked, “Yes, you mean you are joyously in a situationship”

Aditya replied, “Yes I am quite joyous”

Not giving up, Karan said, “You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy”

Aditya replied, “Yes, Pure Joy, bliss”

Koffee with Karan Season 8 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

More in Entertainment

