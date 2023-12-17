Sunday, December 17, 2023
Advertisement
OTTNews

After ‘Guilty Minds’ its ‘Karmma Calling’ for Namrata Sheth

Namrata Sheth likes to explore different facets of the craft with her roles, now with 'Karmma Calling' she will feature in a never-seen-before avatar.

By Editorial Desk
After 'Guilty Minds' its 'Karmma Calling' for Namrata Sheth
Guilty Minds, Karmma Calling, Namrata Sheth _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Namrata Sheth who left the audience mighty impressed with her performance in ‘Guilty Minds’ is all set to treat us with another show on the OTT space. The actress will be seen playing the leading lady in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming show ‘Karmma Calling’. Namrata likes to explore different facets of the craft with her roles, that’s what she did with Guilty Minds, and now with Karmma Calling too she will feature in a never-seen-before avatar.

Karmma Calling is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series ‘Revenge’.

Advertisement

While the American series has an interesting storyline, Namrata will surely grab lots of attention with her amazing performance. While details about her character have been kept under wraps, the actress shared, “I have signed the show, and as of now I cannot talk much about it. But yes, it is an interesting part, but the biggest highlight was to share the screen space with Raveena ma’am. It is an honour for any actor to work with her and so I find myself blessed to have gotten to see a maestro like her perform live.”

Karmma Calling starts streaming from 26th January 2023 and it will surely add another feather to Namrata’s hat. Stay tuned for more details about Namrata’s role right here!

Advertisement
Sourcenamrata.sheth
Previous article
Ravi Teja turns into Amitabh Bachchan of 1970s, 1980s for ‘Mr Bachchan’
Next article
Pep Guardiola admits late penalty concession cost City against Palace
Advertisement
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.