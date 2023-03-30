Aisha Ahmed says co-star Ayush Mishra blocked her on social media for 5 years

Aisha Ahmed has shared how she has been blocked by her ‘Minus One’ co-actor Ayush Mishra on his social media for the past five years. She was being candid on a chat show.

‘Minus One’ is a web series about a couple who break up and start staying together just as roommates. That was in the first season. In the second, they start developing feelings for each other. So, the story is all about youngsters staying in metropolitan cities and the complications that arise in their relationships.

Talking about her on-screen relationship, Aisha said: “Rohit and I are very good friends. The first time I saw him I had a huge crush on him.”

Both Ayush and Aisha appeared as celebrity guests on the third season of the celebrity chat show ‘By Invite Only’ hosted by Renil Abraham.

Aisha shared that initially she was not interested in dating any actor, but added: “I am now into someone. I found him through my family, through one of my family friends.”

Ayush talked about being on the chat show and said: “I knew Aisha and I would have a great time on the sets. I always value our bonds and the positive energy she exudes. We joked around, indulged in our usual banter, and were essentially just laughing throughout the entire episode. Instead of being on a chat show, it felt like we were just chatting with Renil over coffee or something. This was much needed.”

‘By Invite Only’ streams on Amazon miniTV.