Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to return with season 2 of audio series 'Virus 2062'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to return for its second season after listeners reached out to them directly on social mediawith the request.

By Agency News Desk
Actor couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who lent their voices to the main characters in the audio thriller series ‘Virus 2062’, are set to return for its second season after listeners reached out to them directly on social mediawith the request.

The couple are all set to enter the studio again with a new season of the series. This is their first project together after their wedding which took place in October 2022.

Talking about the series, Ali said: “It is nice when fans, viewers or even listeners reach out to you directly to tell you what they like and even remember your work. For example, ‘Virus 2062’. That audio series was so loved by people that Richa and I still get requests to come out with season 2. Now there is a growing popularity of podcasts, but this series came out in 2021 and it was a huge experiment for us even then to be part of something like this. It all pays off when you see a reaction like this.”

Meanwhile, Ali will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next movie ‘Khufiya’. The film is a spy thriller, and also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Haque Badhon and Alexx O’Nell.

Taking the direct-to-digital route, the film will be released on Netflix. He will also be in ‘Kandahar’ alongside Gerard Butler. The film is set to have a worldwide release on May 26.

Digital health pioneer Pear Therapeutics files for bankruptcy, lays off workers
IIT-K partners with defence PSU to focus on innovation
