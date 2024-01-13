Anbuthasan on working with ‘Killer Soup’ director: Totally changed the game for me

Actor Anbuthasan, who plays the role of ASI Thupalli in the dark comedy thriller series ‘Killer Soup’, shared that teaming up with director Abhishek Chaubey totally changed the game for him, adding it wasn’t just about playing a role but the unexpected life lessons along the way.

Layered with complex character arcs, the series boasts a stunning visual and captive narrative. Loosely inspired by a news headline, this work of fiction, starring Konkona Sensharma, and Manoj Bajpayee narrates the gripping tale of an ambitious housewife pursuing her dream of owning a restaurant and perfecting a soup recipe, only to be entangled in a web of lies and cover-ups.

At the heart of it is the character of Thupalli, who, under the guidance of director Abhishek Chaubey, discovered more about himself than he ever imagined.

Talking about the same, Tamil actor Anbuthasan said: “Teaming up with Abhishek Chaubey totally changed the game for me. And it wasn’t just about playing a role; it was the unexpected life lessons along the way.”

The world of filmmaking can sometimes feel like a controlled chaos, where directors, driven by their vision, navigate the myriad challenges with tad intense.

However, Abhishek stands apart in this narrative, his approach is that of a calm leader with a distinct vision which when conveyed to the characters, resonates with such clarity that it distinctly reflects in the series, evident for all viewers to witness.

“Compared to other directors I’ve collaborated with, who often leaned towards assertiveness, Abhishek was always calm and composed,” he shared, emphasising the director’s unique ability to foster an environment of collaboration and creativity.

For Anbuthasan, who also harbours aspirations of donning the director’s mantle more frequently, this experience was profoundly transformative.

“I also direct a few things, and I have decided that after ‘Killer Soup’, I as a director will be very calm following Abhishek Sir,” he added.

The series promises a compelling blend of love, lust, thrill, and suspense, seasoned with dark humour that sets it apart.

‘Killer Soup’ is streaming on Netflix.