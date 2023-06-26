Angad Bedi shares his ‘Lust Story’ with wife Neha Dhupia

Fitness enthusiasts and Bollywood couple Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia took out their electric bicycles and enjoyed a ride in the Mumbai rain. Interacting with the media during their bicycle ride, Angad, who is part of the upcoming second part of the anthology film ‘Lust Stories’, drew an interesting parallel with his wife, who was on the cast of the first ‘Lust Stories’, in the segment helmed by Karan Johar.

‘Lust Stories’, which was nominated for two International Emmys, started streaming on Netflix in 2018, the year Angad and Neha got married.

And now Angad is appearing in the second part, opposite Mrunal Thakur, in the ‘Made For Each Other’ segment directed by R Balki.

As Angad put it, “On 29th of July, ‘Made for Each Other’ helmed by R Balki, a part of ‘Lust Stories-2’ is releasing on Netflix. This is our romance. I am in the second part of ‘Lust Stories’, and she was part of the first instalment, and that too after our marriage. I mean, how sweet it is that we’re made for each other.”

Neha featured in Karan Johar’s segment of the first ‘Lust Stories’. It also had Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal.

The upcoming second part segments from R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma.

The cast includes Kajol, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma — the duo’s chemistry is already creating more than a buzz – and Neena Gupta.