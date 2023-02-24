scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Anil Kapoor named his own character in Sandeep Modi’s ‘The Night Manager’

'The Night Manager' director Sandeep Modi revealed that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor named his character himself in the web series.

By News Bureau

‘The Night Manager’ director Sandeep Modi revealed that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor named his character himself in the web series. Anil plays the role of Shelly Rungta, a pivotal character in the story. Anil is an antagonist in the series and he is playing a character that is different from his previous ones. As an actor, he is exploring his grey side in the show and seems to be doing justice to his character as a gambler and ruthless businessman. He shared that originally there was another name for his character but he suggested this particular one.

“We cast Anil Kapoor as Shelly Rungta. By the way, the name Rungta came from him. It was called something else earlier,” said Sandeep.

Sandeep, who is known for ‘Aarya’, ‘The Lottery’,and ‘Neerja’, added how the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ actor came up with another option.

“He gave the last name Rungta. He thought it had to be a very Indian last name not very generic. Something which has power. Rungta is actually a marwari businessman with charm and everything,” he concluded.

The web series is a Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and others.

The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previous article
Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season
Next article
Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Targeted harassment could have driven Telangana medico to attempt suicide: Police

Sports

P.V Sindhu parts ways with coach Park Tae-Sang, to train with Hafiz Hashim now

Sports

Golf: Aditi Ashok takes commanding lead in Race to Costa del Sol standings

Sports

Second edition of Indian Open – Throws and Jumps Competition to begin from March 1

News

Learning Tandav in four hours is a challenge for Neeharika Roy, Sambhabana

News

Indian Idol fame Mohd Danish to feature for the first time in T-Series Single ‘O Maahi’ alongside Kashika Kapoor

News

Sway to the beats of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Mast Aankhein ft. Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda! Presented by T-Series, song is out...

Technology

Apple orders OLED panels from Samsung, LG for next iPad models

Technology

Chinese EV maker showcases world's 1st car powered by sodium-ion battery

Technology

Not just Galaxy S23 series, Samsung R&D creating multi-device experiences for Indians

Sports

Women's T20 WC: Whatever he said, that's his way of thinking, says Harmanpreet on Hussain's 'schoolgirl error' comment

Sports

Premier League: Southampton appoint Ruben Selles as manager until end of season

Health & Lifestyle

Eat breakfast to ward off risk of cancer, heart disease

Health & Lifestyle

Cambodia confirms 2nd human case of bird flu

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Cameron Green says he is '100 percent ready' for Indore Test

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: There was no support from fielding to the bowling strategy, says Anjum Chopra

Sports

ITF Women's 25K tournament to showcase best of women's tennis in Bengaluru

Sports

Ritu Phogat on her wrestling strategy: The game is about presence of mind

Sports

MCC World Cricket Committee shows support over bowlers inflicting run-out on non-strikers leaving crease early

News

'Dil Sambhal Ja Zara' hitmaker Mohammed Irfan out with 'Tum Mere Ho'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US