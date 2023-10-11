Anurag Thakur unveils the trailer of ‘Bharat Hain Hum’, an animated series for India’s unsung freedom fighters

Hon’ble Information and Broadcasting Minister and Minister of Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur unveiled the trailer of an enthralling animated series ‘Bharat Hain Hum’ in New Delhi today. The series is being launched on Prime Video, Netflix and Doordarshan, as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, dedicated to shedding light on the unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle.

While the names of great freedom fighters of our nation, like Mahatma Gandhi, Veer Savarkar, and Subhash Chandra Bose, are etched into the social consciousness, this revolutionary series aims to also introduce the nation to lesser-known but equally significant freedom fighters whose contributions were instrumental in India’s path to independence on August 15, 1947.

Countless heroic figures, such as Rani Abbakka, Tilka Manjhi, Tirot Singh, Peer Ali, Tatya Tope, Kotwal Dhan Singh, Kunwar Singh (an 80-year-old freedom fighter), Rani Chennamma, Tikendra Jeet Singh, and more, will finally take their rightful place in history through this animated masterpiece.

Crafted by the talented minds of Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, the series will encompass 26 captivating episodes in Season 1, each featuring a 11-minute animated narrative. The series is slated to be premiered on 15 October on Doordarshan, Prime Video and Netflix in 12 Indian and 7 international languages.

Every episode will have popular characters Krish, Trish, and Baltiboy – previously renowned from the acclaimed KTB Movie series, embarking on dialogues that delve into the tales of these unsung heroes.

The series produced by the Central Bureau of Communication and Graphiti Studio, is also a tapestry of faiths and unity that transcends religious barriers, unifying the country’s faiths and beliefs. Embracing the diversity of India’s struggle for freedom, the series will journey through different regions, featuring freedom fighters hailing from all across the country.

Speaking about the series, Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Minister of Information and Broadcasting said, “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is the vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Under his vision, it is our humble endeavour to reignite the nation’s memory and ignite gratitude towards these unsung heroes, who deserve our unwavering admiration and respect. We have a very few heroes that the country has celebrated but there are so many unsung heroes who were not given their due credit in our history. Thirty percent of these heroes are women and these stories will inspire generations to come.”

“We will do a lot more to ensure students and people of our country get to know about these heroes. We will also screen the series in the parliament so that the members can spread the word in their territories,” he added.

Munjal Shroff and Tilak Shetty, co-creators of the series, passionately asserted, ” We wanted to revive these tales of patriotism and relentless pursuit of freedom, paying tribute to their remarkable sacrifices, and inspire the children and the youth of India to take pride in our heritage. Animation is the perfect medium to bring alive these glorious tales and make them accessible to the children of our country. Our history often remains confined to the pages of school textbooks, and a knowledge gap exists beyond secondary education. This entertaining and informative series is aimed at every Indian irrespective of age.”

“We are delighted to launch Krish, Trish and Baltiboy – Bharat Hain Hum on Prime Video starting 15th of October. A unique initiative, the series will introduce our next generation to the numerous heroes who played an important role in India’s freedom struggle, and give young viewers in India and across the world, a chance to explore our rich history,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India.

“We would like to congratulate the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Central Bureau of Communication, and Graphiti Studios for producing this wonderful series. We are excited to be launching the show globally – customers from the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Canada and more than 100 countries will be able to watch Krish, Trish and Baltiboy – Bharat Hai Hum, on Prime Video. Showcasing local stories that celebrate Indian culture and history, was one of the key tenets outlined in the Letter of Engagement between Amazon and MIB, announced earlier this year, and we are glad to take that commitment further with this animated series.” Sreeram added.

Also present at the event were the I & B Secretary, Mr. Apurva Chandra, Country Head, Prime Video, Mr. Sushant Sreeram, Senior Director, General Counsel, Legal, Netflix India, Mr. Kiran Desai, CEO, Prasar Bharti, Mr. Gaurav Diwedi, Director General, CBC and Mr. Dhirendra Ojha.

By encapsulating the forgotten narratives of courage, resilience, and love for the motherland, this series aspires to become a symbol of remembrance and a source of inspiration for future generations. As India celebrates its independence, it is an opportunity for every citizen to pay homage to the untold sacrifices that shaped the destiny of our great nation.