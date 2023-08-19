Aradhana Sharma on co-star Ravie Dubey: 'He stands out as one of the most talented actors'

Actress Aradhana Sharma, who plays the pivotal character of Meneka in ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargav’, a gripping court drama, has heaped praise on her co-star Ravie Dubey.

Sharing her experience of working with actor Ravie, she said: “Certainly, without any exaggeration, I must say that working with Ravie Dubey has been an immensely enriching experience. He stands out as one of the most exceptionally skilled and talented actors I have had the privilege of collaborating with.”

“His dedication to his craft is palpable, and his creative approach coupled with his relentless work ethic truly set him apart. Ravie Dubey embodies an actor who deeply believes in the power of his artistry.”

Talking about her work in the show, Aradhana said: “I have undertaken a substantial role as a parallel protagonist in the web series. My character, Meneka, is an exceptionally ambitious modern woman, engaged to Lakhan’s stepbrother. Displaying a resolute and determined disposition, my character encapsulates the very spirit of a present-day woman, striving to forge her unique journey in a swiftly evolving society.”

“I am an individual for whom acting revolves around the power of belief. I wholeheartedly embraced the narrative of Meneka,” she continued: “I am indeed making my debut on the web and very excited about it.”

About her do’s and don’ts as an actor, she said: “I firmly believe in adhering to certain guiding principles. On the positive side, my ‘do’s’ encompass the vital practice of maintaining honesty with oneself. This involves staying true to my artistic journey, continually exploring my range, and acknowledging my strengths and areas of growth.

“Moreover, I emphasise the importance of cultivating respect both for myself and all those who are part of this dynamic profession. On the flip side, my ‘don’ts’ revolve around a resolute avoidance of taking anything for granted. I firmly stand against complacency and the notion that anything in this field comes effortlessly. Recognising the value of hard work, dedication, and continuous learning is crucial. This extends to not underestimating the opportunities presented and always striving for improvement.”