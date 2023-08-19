scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Aradhana Sharma on co-star Ravie Dubey: 'He stands out as one of the most talented actors'

Actress Aradhana Sharma, who plays the pivotal character of Meneka in 'Lakhan Leela Bhargav', a gripping court drama, has heaped praise on her co-star Ravie Dubey. 

By Agency News Desk
Aradhana Sharma on co-star Ravie Dubey 'He stands out as one of the most talented actors'
Aradhana Sharma on co-star Ravie Dubey 'He stands out as one of the most talented actors'

Actress Aradhana Sharma, who plays the pivotal character of Meneka in ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargav’, a gripping court drama, has heaped praise on her co-star Ravie Dubey.

Sharing her experience of working with actor Ravie, she said: “Certainly, without any exaggeration, I must say that working with Ravie Dubey has been an immensely enriching experience. He stands out as one of the most exceptionally skilled and talented actors I have had the privilege of collaborating with.”

“His dedication to his craft is palpable, and his creative approach coupled with his relentless work ethic truly set him apart. Ravie Dubey embodies an actor who deeply believes in the power of his artistry.”

Talking about her work in the show, Aradhana said: “I have undertaken a substantial role as a parallel protagonist in the web series. My character, Meneka, is an exceptionally ambitious modern woman, engaged to Lakhan’s stepbrother. Displaying a resolute and determined disposition, my character encapsulates the very spirit of a present-day woman, striving to forge her unique journey in a swiftly evolving society.”

“I am an individual for whom acting revolves around the power of belief. I wholeheartedly embraced the narrative of Meneka,” she continued: “I am indeed making my debut on the web and very excited about it.”

About her do’s and don’ts as an actor, she said: “I firmly believe in adhering to certain guiding principles. On the positive side, my ‘do’s’ encompass the vital practice of maintaining honesty with oneself. This involves staying true to my artistic journey, continually exploring my range, and acknowledging my strengths and areas of growth.

“Moreover, I emphasise the importance of cultivating respect both for myself and all those who are part of this dynamic profession. On the flip side, my ‘don’ts’ revolve around a resolute avoidance of taking anything for granted. I firmly stand against complacency and the notion that anything in this field comes effortlessly. Recognising the value of hard work, dedication, and continuous learning is crucial. This extends to not underestimating the opportunities presented and always striving for improvement.”

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gadar 2 – Chal Tere Ishq Mein Song Lyrics starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur 
Next article
Payments processor checkout.com dumps Binance over regulatory concerns
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid may cause long-term innate immune system changes: Study

Sports

USA secure qualification for 2024 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup with victory at Americas Qualifier

Sports

I’m still driven to compete and play at the highest level, says England’s Adil Rashid

Technology

Payments processor checkout.com dumps Binance over regulatory concerns

Lyrics

Gadar 2 – Chal Tere Ishq Mein Song Lyrics starring Utkarsh Sharma and Simratt Kaur 

News

Britney Spears opens up on her split with Sam Asghari

News

Former 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Puneet Superstar takes a dig at show with new song

Technology

Galaxy Z Flip5: Your pocketable friend for ultimate self-expression

News

Demi Lovato goes out full hard rock in new version of 'Confident' from her 'Revamped' LP

Sports

Rinku Singh can end up being a brilliant finisher like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh: Kiran More

News

Kirron Kher gets nostalgic as she remembers late Yash Chopra

Sports

My mother borrowed money from others to keep me going: Rinku Singh

Technology

Stem cell therapy can help restore vision after eye injury

Technology

Living alone puts people with cognitive decline at high risk: Study

Sports

You've just got to move on; I'm trying not to think about it anymore: Harry Brook on ODI WC omission

News

Badshah grooves to 'Eyy Bidda' with 'N-House Crew' in 'IGT 10'

Sports

Hockey India announces 40-member core probable group for maiden Sub-Jr Men’s National Coaching Camp

News

No facelift : Charlize Theron debunks rumours about her 'different' look

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US