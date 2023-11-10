Arunraja Kamaraj’s ‘Label’ now streaming

Disney+ Hotstar launched Arunraja Kamaraj’s eagerly awaited first web series, ‘Label’, featuring actors Jai and Tanya Hope today. He has also penned its screenplay. Additional screenplay is by Jayachandra Hashmi, who has also penned its dialogues.

Label’s production is by Muthamizh Padaippagam while its music is by Sam C S and cinematography by Dinesh Krishnan. B Raja Arumugam is the editor of the project and Vinoth Rajkumar is its art director.

Talking about the movie, director Arunraja Kamaraj said, “It is always exciting to see an idea materialise and take a realistic form. This was the case with Label for me. I have long dreamed of turning its riveting story into a series that grips and astounds viewers. Extremely proud to see that happen with Disney+ Hotstar’s support has marked my OTT debut as a director. The series is a complete action drama that promises viewers a look inward and reflect how labels often led to stigmatisation.”

Actor Jai, sharing about his character in the series said, “An exciting script lets you be adventurous as an actor. I got that opportunity with Hotstar Specials ‘Label’. My character in this action drama is someone who makes you think and digress. It was a steep learning curve for me to get ready to play this character as the series looks closely at how challenging it can be to break away from society-imposed labels on a person. I can’t wait to see how viewers react to this new avatar when the series releases on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Four lyricists — Yugabharathi, Mohan Raja, Logan and director Arunraja Kamaraj himself — have penned the songs for the series. Choreography for the numbers are by Azhar and stunts are by Sakthi Saravanan.

Apart from Jai, and Tanya Hope, the Hotstar Specials series also features actors Mahendran, Harishankar Narayanan, Charan Raj, Sriman, Ilavarasu and Suresh Chakravarthy among others.

Label follows the story of a determined young man, Prabhakar (played by Jai). Prabhakar’s attempt for justice gets squashed due to a forced and unjust situation in his past. Will the aspiring judge stand his moral ground despite the identity forced upon him?

The series is streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.