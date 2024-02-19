Asif Kapadia to make feature-length documentary on final 12 days of Federer on court

British filmmaker of Indian origin Asif Kapadia has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video to do a feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of tennis legend Roger Federer’s professional career, reports ‘Variety’.

The as-yet-untitled documentary was originally planned as a home video never intended for public viewing.

Featuring interviews from Federer’s rivals and friends, notably Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, the documentary captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, “as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades,” a Prime Video press statement said, according to ‘Variety’.

Kapadia, an Oscar and BAFTA winner for his celebrated Amy Winehouse documentary ‘Amy’ (2015), has won BAFTAs for his biographical documentaries on car racing champion Ayrton Senna (‘Senna’; 2010) and the Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (2019).

His debut film, ‘The Warrior’ (2001), featured Irrfan Khan playing a warrior in feudal Rajasthan who serves a ruthless tyrant and attempts to give up the sword.

It got nominated for three BAFTAs and eventually won two, establishing Kapadia as a young filmmaker to watch out for, and apparently convinced Irrfan not to give up his dream of becoming an actor. Interestingly, Kapadia’s production house, Lafcadia, is named after Irrfan’s character in ‘The Warrior’.