HomeOTTNews

Asif Kapadia to make feature-length documentary on final 12 days of Federer on court

Asif Kapadia has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video to do a feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of tennis legend Roger Federer's professional career

By Agency News Desk
Asif Kapadia and Roger Federer
Asif Kapadia and Roger Federer _pic courtesy twitter

 British filmmaker of Indian origin Asif Kapadia has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video to do a feature-length documentary chronicling the final 12 days of tennis legend Roger Federer’s professional career, reports ‘Variety’.

The as-yet-untitled documentary was originally planned as a home video never intended for public viewing.

Featuring interviews from Federer’s rivals and friends, notably Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, the documentary captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, “as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades,” a Prime Video press statement said, according to ‘Variety’.

Kapadia, an Oscar and BAFTA winner for his celebrated Amy Winehouse documentary ‘Amy’ (2015), has won BAFTAs for his biographical documentaries on car racing champion Ayrton Senna (‘Senna’; 2010) and the Argentine football legend Diego Maradona (2019).

His debut film, ‘The Warrior’ (2001), featured Irrfan Khan playing a warrior in feudal Rajasthan who serves a ruthless tyrant and attempts to give up the sword.

It got nominated for three BAFTAs and eventually won two, establishing Kapadia as a young filmmaker to watch out for, and apparently convinced Irrfan not to give up his dream of becoming an actor. Interestingly, Kapadia’s production house, Lafcadia, is named after Irrfan’s character in ‘The Warrior’.

Previous article
'Playing Australia on their home soil is not always easy, but SA showed grit and fight throughout', says Moreeng
Next article
Ayesha Takia slams trolls for attacking her looks
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US