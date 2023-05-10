scorecardresearch
Atul Kulkarni spills the beans on his two most favourite people from the sets of City Of Dreams!

Atul Kulkarni who essays the strong role of Ameya Rao Gaikwad in City Of Dreams, spills the beans on working with Nagesh Kukunoor and Priya Bapat.

Hunger for power, betrayal and ascension to one throne – the most influential and powerful Gaikwad’s are back with the third season of Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.

Starring the versatile Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan, Rannvijay Singha and many others in pivotal roles, the series will stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

A fantastic on-set camaraderie translates into stellar performances on screen! Versatile actor Atul Kulkarni who essays the strong role of Ameya Rao Gaikwad in popular political drama, City Of Dreams, spills the beans on working with Director Nagesh Kukunoor and actor Priya Bapat.

Talking about season 3, Atul Kulkarni said, “I always enjoy working with Nagesh. He is a complete actor’s director. He guides you through the scene and it is a pleasure to work the scene out with him. I almost remember every day on-set, from the readings to the production of the scenes. I have a great equation with Priya, as we are extremely close friends off-screen too. Nagesh and Priya are the two people who really made every day special on sets.”

Dive into the murky world of politics with Hotstar Specials’ City of Dreams season 3 , exclusively only on Disney+Hotstar.

