Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen

Actor Atul Kulkarni, who will be seen sharing the screen with Sachin Pilgaonkar in the upcoming season of the streaming show 'City of Dreams', has revealed that off-camera, the two are great friends unlike the equation that their characters share in the show.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Atul Kulkarni, who will be seen sharing the screen with Sachin Pilgaonkar in the upcoming season of the streaming show 'City of Dreams', has revealed that off-camera, the two are great friends unlike the equation that their characters share in the show.

Their bond is what helped them enjoy each moment of this game of political chess.

Their bond is what helped them enjoy each moment of this game of political chess.

Taking about the same, Atul said: “Sachin Pilgaonkar and I are really good friends unlike our characters on-screen. We have known each other for a long time now. Of course, he is a legendary actor and a senior to all of us in the industry. I still remember the days we spent together when I had the opportunity to travel with him to South Africa. The way he told us stories from his childhood and his early days in the industry.”

The show also stars Priya Bapat, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha.

Atul further mentioned that Sachin always has interesting stories to share.

“Sachin Pilgaonkar is so full of stories about great writers, directors and actors. It is definitely an enriching experience to have a short conversation with him. He has immense knowledge about cinema and the industry. It is a pleasure to know Sachin Pilgaonkar and work with him,” he added.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies, the third season of the show, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, will be available to stream from May 26 on Disney+Hotstar.

