‘Kaala’ has been the most difficult projects for Avinash Tiwary

We’ve all heard of people converting black money to white – but have you ever imagined a situation where one turns white money to black? In a world where vengeance, power and money conquers, the only way to win in the game of life is through a web of lies and deceit. Get ready to be at the very nexus of crime you have never seen before as Disney+ Hotstar recently launched the trailer of their upcoming investigative crime thriller ‘Kaala’.

The world of Kaala is created and directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar and will release on September 15, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Getting the tag of being versatile is like a badge of honour for an actor and Avinash Tiwary has rightfully earned his by playing a complex yet mushy guy, the bad guy and now the man fighting power and corruption. The upcoming crime thriller, Kaala by Bejoy Nambiar features Avinash Tiwary as the relentless IB Officer chasing the biggest case of reverse hawala, he opens up about his journey of playing Ritwik Mukherjee.

Elaborating on tapping different characters, Avinash Tiwary said, “All parts are different so every journey, every preparation becomes different. Kaala has been a lot simpler for me preparation wise but one of the most difficult ones as far as the execution is concerned.”

“I was exhausted, tired, bruised everywhere but its like when you come back and see the show the way it has turned out, it really warmed my heart. I would say the beauty of Ritwik Mukherjee was his endurance, he was bruised and battered from start to the end but he was unstoppable and he was always the last man standing.”

“If I have to say which part has been the most heartwarming for me, it’d be Kaala.”

Get ready to unfold the mystery of ‘Kaala’, streaming from 15th September on Disney+ Hotstar.