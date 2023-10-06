scorecardresearch
Avinash Tiwary: Wouldn’t deny I enjoy dark themes

By Agency News Desk

Actor Avinash Tiwary, who is currently being appreciated for his performances in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ and ‘Kaala’, says he wouldn’t deny but enjoys dark themes. “I wouldn’t deny it, I enjoy dark themes but I enjoy all kinds of movies,” Avinash said.

The actor added: “I have a comedy next. I did a film called ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’, which is about five friends. I think it’s funny, it has its heart in its place at the same time it was fun. Laila Majnu also was not dark…”

“But apart from that, yes, ‘Khakee’, ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’, ‘Kaala’ and ‘Bulbbul’ too I would like to believe have a certain kind of darkness. So, let me put it this way, this is a facet I have been able to project right now.”

Avinash began his career with the television series ‘Yudh’ in 2014. It was in 2016, he made his Bollywood debut ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday’.After which, he was seen in ‘Laila Majnu’,‘Bulbbul’, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’.

