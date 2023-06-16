scorecardresearch
Back to where it all began, Sunny Leone to appear on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2

Sunny Leone, whose film 'Kennedy' recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to make an appearance on 'Bigg Boss OTT' season 2.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, whose film ‘Kennedy’ recently made waves at the Cannes Film Festival, is set to make an appearance on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2.

The actress was a contestant on the show’s television counterpart during its 5th season from where she embarked on her Bollywood journey.

Commenting on her appearance, Sunny Leone shared: “Coming on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny.”

After her stint in ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 5, Sunny went on to feature in some memorable songs and films.

However, the guessing game continues as fans of the show speculate if Sunny Leone is entering as the 13th surprise contestant or if will she be a co-host alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2 will be available for streaming from June 17 on JioCinema.

The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms.
