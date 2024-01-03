Badri Chavan, Chinmay Chandraunshuh -starrer ‘Mera Bhai’ is heartwarming story of sibling love

The makers of Badri Chavan and Chinmay Chandraunshuh- starrer ‘Mera Bhai’ on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the comedy drama series, and it is filled with a gamut of emotions.

The one minute 56 seconds trailer shows the elder brother Bittu (Badri) doing household chores along with his studies, while his younger brother Sittu only plays games.

The show chronicles the story of two brothers, Bittu and Sittu, capturing the dynamics of their relationship and their journey amid the daily hustles faced by their family.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into their love-hate relationship, which evolves with each incident. Highlighting the unbreakable bond of siblings, the series depicts the free-spiritedness of the younger brother, Sittu, along with the simplicity and maturity of the elder brother, Bittu.

As the duo navigate life facing different challenges, they understand the depth of their bond and their value in each other’s life.

Exploring new dimensions of love and highlighting the power of a brotherly bond, it will take the audience on an emotionally charged journey, with two polar opposite brothers who find strength in each other.

Badri, who plays the role of the responsible elder brother shared his thoughts about being a part of the show.

He said: “Growing up, having a sibling is like a blessing. Mera Bhai explores the journey of two siblings as they tackle the ups and downs of life in a relatable manner. While they constantly make fun of each other, indulge in ribbing, fights, and disagreements, they are always there for each other when in need.”

The ‘Bachelors’ fame actor shared that over the course of five episodes, the viewers will see the evolution of these two brothers as well as their bond with each other.

Expressing his delight about being a part of the series, Chinmay shared that siblings are one’s biggest supporters and best friends, who love and tolerate each other at the same time.

“Mera Bhai is one such relatable story, which perfectly highlights how two opposite siblings bring balance to each other’s lives. I play the role of the younger brother, Sittu, in the series. He is carefree, outgoing, mischievous, and in the curiosity-filled stage of teenage, stark opposite from his mature and disciplined brother, Bittu,” he said.

Chinmay hopes that viewers will love the bond of Bittu and Sittu.

“It will surely make them reminisce about the golden days of living together with their siblings,” he concluded.

The 5-episode series is produced by The Screen Patti and will stream from January 5 on Amazon miniTV.