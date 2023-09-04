'Bambai Meri Jaan' trailer teleports the viewers back to Mumbai of 1970s

The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ was unveiled on Monday in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The crime thriller series stars Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

The trailer begins with a birdeye view of the Mumbai of the 1970 as the plot unfolds taking the viewers through the life of Dara Kadri (essayed by Avinash), a petty criminal who is born to an honest officer in the Mumbai police force (portrayed by Kay Kay Menon). The trailer shows Dara rising up the ranks as he encounters the likes of Haji (inspired by don Haji Mastan, and portrayed by Saurabh Sachdeva) as he digs his claws deep into crime.

The trailer boasts of many retro elements like the styling, the lighting, the BGM, the DI, photography, the angles and the production design which was actually once hit by a cyclone during the making of the series

The trailer gives the viewers a glimpse of the pain a father undergoes as he sees his family being torn apart by lost ethos, greed, and corruption.

It is also reminiscent of the Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’ however the premise differs but the broad brush strokes on the canvas seem similar.

Talking about his role in the upcoming series, Kay Kay Menon said: “My character Ismail Kadri is multi-layered and complex. He is an honest cop and a doting father who isn’t perfect. On one hand, he is deeply committed to cleaning the city of Bambai of all crime, on the other, to save his family, he is forced to become a pawn to the city’s crime syndicate.

“Even as Ismail fights against all odds not to give in to the evil surrounding him, he sees his own flesh and blood rising as the city’s new gang lord. Shujaat and Rensil’s vision for this character was so clear and precise that it was easy for me to essay this role. Thank you, Prime Video and Excel Entertainment, Rensil and Shujaat, for making me a part of such a gut-wrenching story.”

The series is set in a world rather, the Mumbai of the 1970s where gang wars, crimes, and treachery were a common occurrence. Against this backdrop, the fictional series is a captivating saga of an honest cop who sees his son choose the path of crime to overcome a life of poverty and struggle.

Avinash Tiwary said: “When I first read the script and about my character, Dara Kadri, I was awestruck and hesitant at the same time. The character I play in ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’ is something that very few actors get an opportunity to sink their teeth into, this early in their career.

“The way I saw it, there are villains and then there is Dara, a dynamic young man who believes that honest hard work won’t get you money and power. From nothing (hunger) to something (provider for the family and his people) to everything (power), bhook is an integral part of his journey.

“To become someone everyone bows down to, one who is feared and revered in equal measures, he has to turn into a cold-blooded monster. As a director, Shujaat’s creativity, attention to detail, and his ability to inspire and motivate each one of us to give our best, really enabled me to bring Dara’s character to life the way he and Rensil had envisioned while writing the script. I am looking forward to reactions from viewers from India and around the world.”

The story of the show has been penned by crime journalist and author S. Hussain Zaidi, with the series created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, the show is set to land on Prime Video on September 14.