Barun Sobti exlains how the 'OTT revolution is for good'

Actor Barun Sobti, who is gearing up for his OTT release ‘Badtameez Dil’, feels all the good work these days is getting released only on OTT.

The actor whose shows: ‘Asur 2’ and ‘Badtameez Dil’ released in a span of one week on two different OTT platforms is garnering accolades from everyone for his amazing acting skills. He spoke about the OTT revolution that is helping actors get good work.

He said: “I have limited myself to very less work. I like to do less stuff and whatever I like to do is coming on OTT. Actually all the good work is now coming only on OTT. So yes, the OTT revolution is for good.”

The actor plays the lead role in both the seasons of Asur. Regarding what got him interested in the project, he said: “When season 1 came my way, I went through the script and I had not expected that level of amazing writing which made me immediately say Yes.”

He further added: “You know the second seasons of the show are mostly cursed that they don’t do as great as the first one. When we were discussing the second season, we were only talking about how to make it a notch higher than the first one. Well, when I read the script of season 2, I was surprised because the writers outdid themselves. So I knew I had to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Barun also has two more projects lined up to be released on Netflix this year. He will be seen in the series ‘Kohrra’ which is an investigative drama surrounding a murdered NRI. He will also be seen in ‘Dunali’ which will revolve around the concept of treasure hunt.