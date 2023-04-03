'Bhaukaal' actress Rashmi Rajput wants to play strong, challenging characters

Actress and model Rashmi Rajput is popularly known for her performance in ‘Bhaukaal 1 and 2’. She was also seen playing an important role in the Marathi movie ‘Aasud’.

However, for quite some time now, the actress has been staying away from the screen as she is looking for strong and challenging roles.

Talking about the same, Rashmi said: “It’s not that I have taken a break, but I am waiting for the right project for myself. If you look at my career graph, I choose projects very carefully.”

“I look for creative satisfaction in whichever project I do. No doubt, opportunities are plenty, but it’s important to be picky about scripts, so I am taking my time,” she added.

Speaking about her criteria for accepting roles, she said: “I love to portray a character with substance and explore the uncharted territories of my acting skills.”

She is particularly keen on doing strong characters which have a long lasting impact.

“I want to do strong characters which have an impact on the audience. As an actor, I just aim to play distinct roles. I want to play roles that challenge me as an actor and help me learn and grow every day,” she concluded.