Bhumi Pednekar plays investigative journalist in streaming film ‘Bhakshak’

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to portray an investigative journalist in the upcoming streaming film ‘Bhakshak’. The film is a crime drama inspired by true events, and is directed by Pulkit.

It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

‘Bhakshak’ explores the journey of an unwavering woman’s quest to seek justice.

Bhumi Pednekar, as Vaishali Singh, portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women.

Director Pulkit said in a statement, “Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change. I’m looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue.”

Expressing his thoughts on the film’s release, Gaurav Verma, producer at Red Chillies Entertainment, said, “We believe in storytelling that not only entertains but also enlightens. This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections. We’re excited to collaborate with Netflix to share this impactful story with audiences worldwide.”

The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, will drop on February 9 on Netflix.