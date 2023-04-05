scorecardresearch
Bhuvan Arora trained extensively in printing press machinery for 'Farzi'

By News Bureau

Actor Bhuvan Arora, who recently won an Award for his work in the streaming series ‘Farzi’, shared that he trained extensively to work on the machinery of the printing press. Talking about how he made his way around the heavy machinery and how he drew in terms of performance from them, Bhuvan said: “It would have been impossible to do those scenes without proper training with those machines. I remember the first day when we walked on the sets of ‘Farzi’, the first scene I shot was my introduction scene where I’m working on machinery and Sunny comes to me and I tell him that his Nanu is waiting for him.”

He praised the art direction team of the series for bridging the authenticity to the physical world of the series, as he told IMDb: “When we walked onto the set, that place looked so genuine, the machines were real. That place had so much to offer. That space was an inspiration and we fed off it. It helped a lot. Great work by the art direction team.”

Bhuvan is a Film and Television Institute of India alum and maintains that the institute made him realise how the world of cinema works at large.

He said: “FTII is not a place where you learn just acting or direction. That institution in totality gives a lot more than just the craft. The ambience of the place is such that you get to learn so much from your people, your batchmates. It gives you exposure to different kinds of cinema. Before FTII, I had only seen Bollywood or some Hollywood films.”

He further mentioned: “FTII caught me how the world of cinema works. I got to see a lot more of European and Korean actors. It widens your horizon and makes you feel that there is so much more happening than what you know.”

Talking about the projects in the pipeline, he said: “I am doing a lot of new projects. I am not allowed to speak about them right now because of NDAs but there are a couple of projects that I had shot before ‘Farzi’ including those with Vicky Kaushal. All that will come out this year and I hope people give me as much love as they gave me for Firoz.”

