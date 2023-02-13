scorecardresearch
Bhuvan Bam releases new song from 'Taaza Khabar' in collaboration with his old pals

Bhuvan Bam is now set to release the music video titled 'Khwaabon Ke Mele' from the show for which he has lent his vocals.

By News Bureau

YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his streaming show ‘Taaza Khabar’, is now set to release the music video titled ‘Khwaabon Ke Mele’ from the show for which he has lent his vocals.

The song, which was written by his old friends Salman Khan Niazi and Zaman Khan, has a sweet story to it. Bhuvan shot the music video a month after the show’s success. Bhuvan’s association with Salman and Zaman goes back 7-8 years ago.

Bhuvan said, “I have known Salman and Zaman from Delhi days, when I was a nobody. We used to perform together and the three of us have been part of each other’s life in the ups and downs. Keeping aside our personal equation, one thing I have always been sure about is that they are brilliant in their words and their knowledge of music is vast.”

The content creator-turned-actor used to play music at a Mughlai restaurant back in the day in Delhi with two brothers.

He further mentioned, “So, when I was thinking of someone to write the song which is a very important part of the series, I was sure that these brothers were going to create magic and they did too. From singing in restaurants to making music for the series, it felt like life came full circle.”

‘Taaza Khabar’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

