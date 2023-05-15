scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure

Bhuvan Bam is planning to use his own production house as a medium to support new talent and hire people from smaller

By Agency News Desk
Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure
Bhuvan Bam supports new talents from smaller town by giving them work, exposure

YouTube sensation and actor Bhuvan Bam is planning to use his own production house as a medium to support new talent and hire people from smaller towns who might not get the exposure in the department of scripting, editing, lyrics, and in other technical departments.

Rohit Raj, the co-founder of BB Ki Vines, said: “We as a production house wants to do our bit by giving a chance to all the aspiring talents in writing and technical departments who lack information from where to start in the entertainment world.

“Like them we had our share of journey in the industry hence we understand the process and its struggles and want to become a medium for such budding talents by giving them fair opportunity in our production house.”

Bhuvan says: “I know what a life of a struggle is and what it’s like to be someone who is an outsider, with no contacts in the industry. Today, whatever I am, it’s because of all the love I got from people across the country.

“Now, in a way to say thank you, I am going to use my own production house as a medium to hire talented people from smaller towns who might not get the exposure that some of their other counterparts from big cities. It is a small idea which I hope will make a big impact on someone’s life.”

Bhuvan’s last release was ‘Taaza Khabar’, a fantasy thriller, which is out on Disney+ Hotstar and is considered as one of the most popular series of the year.

He also has a rom-com series, ‘Rafta Rafta’, released on Amazon miniTV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai
Next article
Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey India names 24-member national men's squad for FIH Hockey Pro League

Technology

This robot with artificial memory may help find objects you've lost

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite service now available in Australia, New Zealand

Sports

IPL 2023: Nitish Rana fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

News

'Scoop' trailer shows how one phone call sets off chain reaction with far reaching repercussions

News

Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol reveal they spent only Rs 1.5L on their wedding

News

Ram Charan's fans give away bottles of buttermilk to people around Shankar Temple in Mumbai

News

Sukh-E says new track 'Funk Billo' will get everyone grooving

Technology

CRED-owned Happay lays off 35% of its workforce

Health & Lifestyle

Antibiotics, western diet raise inflammatory bowel disease risk in kids

News

Anna Kendrick wanted to tell a story about toxic, abusive relationship with 'Alice, Darling'

Sports

IPL 2023: There was great maturity in Rinku Singh's shot selection, says Parthiv Patel

Sports

All our hard-work paid off, says Hockey Haryana coach after winning 13th Sub-Jr Women National

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra share unseen pictures with Priyanka Chopra and her son-in-law Nick Jonas

News

'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud deletes Twitter after insulting 'The Little Mermaid'

News

Simon Pegg says he hid alcoholism while filming 'Mission: Impossible III'

Sports

More injury concerns for England ahead of Ireland, Ashes Tests

News

Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years with Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US