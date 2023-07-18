scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar turn doctors

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants turned doctors and patients for a fun health camp task in the latest episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show, streaming on Jio Cinema.

For the task, a health camp was set up in the garden area with Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan designated as the doctors. Each of the doctors had to check at least four patients one by one but were not allowed to choose each other as patients.

Abhishek had to play the role of an eye doctor and choose those contestants as patients who he thought had blurred vision in the show and seemed lost in the game. Abhishek chose Falaq Naaz as his first patient and told her that she was not visible in the game and seemed lost.

Jiya, who was an oral expert, had to choose patients who she thought were liars. She chose Manisha Rani as her first patient and asked why her behaviour had changed since the captaincy, to which she replied that responsibilities had changed for her. Jiya’s next patient was Bebika. She questioned Bebika about her equations with Manisha. She had a fun conversation with her next patient Falaq. Jiya’s last patient was Elvish, whom she if he really considered Abhishek his brother. Elvish replied in a fun way that it was all for the game.

Avinash was the third doctor on duty and was a physiotherapist. He had to choose a patient who was the least active in the house. Avinash called Manisha as his first patient and advised her not to sleep during the day. He also cautioned his next patient, Aashika, against sleeping inside the Bigg Boss house. His next patient was Bebika, and he highlighted how Bebika kept fighting with two contestants Manisha and Abhishek and kept playing in her comfort zone.

