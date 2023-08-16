scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan thanks fans saying, ‘Jo aap logon ne muje pyaar diya wohi mere liye trophy hain’

YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, was the first runner-up in Bigg Boss OTT 2

By Shweta Ghadashi
Salman Khan on Monday night announced the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 in the grand finale episode. YouTuber Abhishek Malhan, also known as Fukra Insaan, was the first runner-up.

In a new video that has surfaced online, Abhishek said he was readmitted to the hospital after being a part of the finale episode, where Elvish Yadav was declared the winner. Abhishek congratulated Elvish, and opened up about ‘disappointing’ his supporters by not lifting the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

Dressed in a hospital gown, Abhishek said in a video recorded after the finale, “Sabse pehle thank you so much to every one jinhone vote kara. I know main trophy nahi leke aa paya, but aap logo ka jo pyar dikh raha hai, jo pyar aap sab mujh ko de rahe ho, I swear to God, mujhe lagta nahi main itna deserve karta hoon… Thank you so much Panda gang, thank you so much everyone jisne vote kara.”

Abhishek Malhan further said, “Main just Bigg Boss ke set se wapas abhi hospital aya hoon. I am so sorry to all the media people jinko mera interview lena tha ya chahte the ki main kuch bolun show ke bare mein. Main kya karoon mere ko ek deadline meet karni thi, Bigg Boss pe ana tha. So jaise hi main yahan se niklunga, I will make sure main sabko apni sari feelings express kar sakoon. Jinhone mujhe support kiya, I know I disappointed you, main trophy nahi la paya, but I did my best. Do mahine jitna main kar sakta tha, maine kiya… Congrats to Elvish.”

