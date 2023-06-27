scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Akanksha Puri tells Jad Hadid that she didn’t get closure from ex Paras Chhabra

In a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, contestant Akanksha Puri revealed to fellow housemate Jad Hadid as to why she is scared to be in a relationship.

Prior to that, during the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show, Salman Khan had slammed Akanksha for setting false narratives against Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid. The ‘Dabangg’ star also talked about her conversation with Avinash Sachdev in front of other housemates about Jad Hadid and how she gets uncomfortable with his touch.

Since then Jad started to maintain a distance from Akanksha. However, Akanksha was seen having a one-on-one conversation with him as she tried to clear the misunderstandings.

She talked about her previous relationship with Paras Chhabra and how she has got scared of relationships because of her unsavory experience with him.

“I told you I had a past on this show itself. I was not the participant, somebody else was who I was with at that time and we never broke up. When he came on the show, he started liking someone from Day 1, we never had a closure. “

“But there were some things that he said were to demean me, disrespect me, and a lot of things he said on national television which were really not good. Since that day, till today I’ve not been in a relationship because I get scared of relationships becoming an issue on television.”

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ season 2 streams on Jio Cinema.

