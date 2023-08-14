scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) With just moments away from getting the second winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the grand finale will be a star-studded event as Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be seen attending the event for her sister Pooja Bhatt, who has made it to the top 5. 

Recent news suggests that Alia Bhatt could be there to support her sister Pooja Bhatt and might even share a fun segment with Salman Khan on stage.

The news of Alia Bhatt’s potential appearance adds another layer of excitement to the show’s success.

The show will also be attended by rapper Badshah who will be seen attending the grand finale on Monday.

The 39-year-old hip hop icon will be interacting with the top 5 contestants inside the house as well as performing a special set and shaking a leg with Salman Khan and the all eliminated participants of Big Boss OTT 2.

His setlist will include his club anthems such as ‘Jugnu’, ‘Chamkeela Chehra’, ‘Tabahi’ and his latest single ‘Gone Girl’. Salman Khan and Badshah share a cordial relationship with one another and the duo were seen jamming together on Big Boss 15 in 2021 when Badshah taught Salman Khan the hookstep of ‘Jugnu’ and spoke about how his mother would be proud of this on-stage moment.

It is also widely speculated through various fan pages that Ayushman Khurrana and Ananya Pandey will be making a promotional appearance for Dream Girl as well as Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for Jawan

The countdown to the final episode has begun with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, in the running for the winner’s title.

3
