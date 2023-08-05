scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Confrontation between Elvish, Avinash escalates into physical violence

Tensions are at an all time high as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is gearing up for its ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special, with many dramatic developments simultaneously taking place this time

By Agency News Desk
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Confrontation between Elvish, Avinash escalates into physical violence
Bigg Boss OTT 2

Tensions are at an all time high as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is gearing up for its ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ special, with many dramatic developments simultaneously taking place this time, resulting in massive bawaal as Salman Khan also has his own undisclosed plans.

On one hand Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have both been given captaincy as they passed the task in the ‘Ticket to Finale’ rather spectacularly. As such, the new task will begin momentarily, but the wait is seeming a lot longer than it actually is as every second seems tantamount to an hour gone by.

Elsewhere, the other contestants such as Bebika Dhruve, Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev and Manisha Rani are pondering over the next round, with the same question in their heads, who will be the next person to get evicted as new eliminations are approaching in this ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ making it even more special than before.

Then heated confrontations also took place between Elvish and Avinash both threatening each other, with Jad and Manisha attempting to diffuse the whole situation. But the results were pretty much zero as the confrontation almost escalated into physical violence, but did not get there.

Minding your behavior and attitude is key in the show as Salman Khan evaluates and bases his own judgment on the basis of the evaluated behaviour and attitude displayed by the contestants.

Now with Salman Khan, it is best to expect the unexpected when it comes to what goes on in the house. The public poll also has a great impact in determining the overall outcome, and Elvish and Abhishek seem to be the only two top players in the game so far, with not many votes going to others.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and it’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ stream on JioCinema.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
East Bengal FC sign Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas
Next article
‘Darlings’: Vijay Varma is proud of the film as it explored ‘twisted relationships’
This May Also Interest You
Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Hyderabad FC meet Delhi FC; East Bengal face Bangladesh Army in double-headers

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1, move into quarterfinals

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 enters lunar orbit, 'says' feeling lunar gravity

News

Zoya Akhtar unveils character poster from 'The Archies'

News

'MTV Roadies': Gang Leaders begin strategising ahead of next task

News

KSA mulls over possible ban on 'Barbie' due to censor board disagreements, LGBTQ themes

News

Raftaar, Tanuj Virwani, Mahira Sharma to grace 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house in 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

News

'MTV Roadies': New mysterious contestants to grace the upcoming episode

Sports

Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event

News

Aishwarya Khare: For me, adult friendships is about being there for each other

News

‘Darlings’: Vijay Varma is proud of the film as it explored ‘twisted relationships’

Sports

East Bengal FC sign Jordan Elsey, Jose Antonio Pardo Lucas

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC open campaign with hard-fought win over Mohammedan Sporting

News

Anil Sharma compares 'raw action' in 'Gadar 2' with Christopher Nolan's knack for realism

Technology

No longer an affliction of the elderly, high BP now catches people young

Sports

WI v IND: India aim for better showing in the batting department for bouncing back against West Indies (preview)

Technology

How high BP impacts multiple organs and what low BP tells us

Technology

Pregnancy-induced hypertension: Why mothers-to-be must watch BP

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US