Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav enters and hugs Abhishek Malhan; Fan want to see more bromance

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav enters and hugs Abhishek Malhan; Fans want to see more bromance

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most loved reality shows and it has been successfully grabbing eyeballs owing to its controversies

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is one of the most loved reality shows and it has been successfully grabbing eyeballs owing to its controversies. Each episode brings new challenges and conflicts among the contestants, creating engaging drama.

Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav entered the house and met all the contestants. Abhishek Malhan expressed his surprise to Elvish, saying he couldn’t believe that Elvish and Aashika were sitting together.

Elvish entered and he hugged his fellow youtuber Abhishek. Fans really want to see their bromance grow in this show.

Elvish revealed that he first heard Aashika’s voice before seeing her face, which shocked him. Avinash Sachdev thought that Aashika and Elvish were a couple when they entered together. This statement left Elvish in splits.

