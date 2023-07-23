scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', two popular contestants, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz, have been shown the exit door.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz and Jad Hadid shown the exit
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Falaq Naaz | Jad Hadid

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, two popular contestants, Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz, have been shown the exit door. Falaq and Jad have been eliminated on the Sunday episode, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

They were nominated against Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar.

A Twitter page dedicated to Bigg Boss OTT called ‘@BiggBoss_Tak’ wrote: “BREAKING! Jad Hadid and Falaq Naaz are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house.”

Currently in the house, contestants such as Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Aashika Bhatia, Avinash Sachdev, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar are left.

Falaq made her acting debut with a cameo in the comedy series ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. She then played the role of Lakshmi and Sita in ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ and ‘Sasural Simar Ka. She is the sister of actors Shafaq Naaz and Sheezan Khan.

Jad Hadid is a famous Model, who was born on January 10, 1986, in Lebanon. He is one of the richest Lebanon-born models. He is also an actor who appeared in the 2011 drama ‘Out Loud’. He is a motorcycle enthusiast who was seen riding his Kawasaki Z1000.

After chatter about him leaving the hosting duties, Bollywood star Salman Khan put all speculation at rest after appearing in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he was seen schooling Jiya for putting detergent into Elvish’s water.

He also took Manisha Rani and Aashika’s case for creating a fake love story with Abhishek Malhan to get the attention of the audience as the closeness of Falaq and Avinash according to them were getting noticed on camera.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams every day on Jio Cinema giving 24 hours coverage into the lives of the housemates.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Exhibitors: Two exercises in futility
Next article
INDW vs BANW: Fargana Hoque reveals inspiration behind her historic century
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Time for a revamp: BCCI's approach should center around fresh blood post WTC disappointment

News

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘work, medical restrictions kept him away’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego Comic Con

News

'Oppenheimer' bucks global numbers, leaves 'Barbie' far behind in the box office

Technology

New variant of AsyncRAT malware 'HotRat' spreading via free, pirated software

News

'Oppenheimer' Bhagavad Gita reading sex scene angers Indians: 'This is a Direct Assault on Religious Beliefs'

News

Shweta Tripathi cried on first day in make-up of an acid attack survivor for 'Kaalkoot'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

News

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour

News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Technology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US