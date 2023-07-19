In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar discuss Abhishek Malhan’s closeness with wild card entrant Aashika Bhatia.

Abhishek is mesmerised and appreciates Aashika’s perfume. Later he also playfully draws on Aashika’s forehead. Seeing this Falaq comments in front of Jiya, “It can be attraction. Because she got hurt because of him and he might have a soft corner.

When a girl gets hurt because of a boy, the boy melts… kitna bhi sakht launda ho ladka pighalta hain. This is my observation.

Falaq then stops Abhishek and teases him saying, “We are seeing kya aashiqui chal rahi hai yaha pe’. Abhishek quizzes them and jokes, “Oh I am falling in love. But who are you talking about?’