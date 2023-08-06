'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev evicted in final week

A week before the grand finale, contestants Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev were shown the exit in a shocking double eviction in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday. For this week, contestants who were nominated for eviction were Avinash, Jad, Jiya Shankar, and Manisha Rani. Abhishek Malhan made it to the finale as he is the last captain of the house as he was chosen by the housemates.

The gossip page ‘Bigg Boss Tak’ on X, formerly called Twitter, wrote: “Double Eviction in Tonight’s Episode. Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev both are EVICTED from the Bigg Boss OTT house before a FINALE week.”

On Sunday, Neha Kakkar, Raftaar, Mahira Sharma and Tanuj Virwani and Sahil Khatter will be seen lighting up the stage as they will be performing live on the show with Salman Khan.

Contestants who have made it to the finale week include names such as Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar.

The finale will take place on August 13.