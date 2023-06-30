scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid kisses Akanksha Puri during a task

In of the dare Team A had challenged Akanksha Puri to do a French kiss with Jad Hadid and the actress agreed to do so.

By Shweta Ghadashi
There is a lot of things happening in the second week of the show. 

Since day one we have seen how Jad as been behind Akansha and he has expressed his liking towards her and they have bee together since day one. 

In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss gave a new task for the contestants where again they were divided into two teams.  

Team A –  Pooja, Falak,  Cyrus, Avinash, Bebika

Team B : Abhishek Mallan, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and Akansha Puri. 

In of the dare Team A had challenged Akanksha to do a French kiss with Jad and the actress agreed to do so.

The kiss is quite passionate which left a few contestants shock and a little embrassed. 

