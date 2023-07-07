Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar playing cupid between Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is not only known for its dramatic twists and turns but also for the brewing romance between housemates. In the latest episode, Jiya Shankar playfully teased Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev, hinting at their undeniable chemistry and leaving fans eager to know if there’s a deeper connection between them.

While Avinash was cooking eggs in the kitchen, Jiya and Falaq engaged in a casual conversation with him. Falaq shared with Avinash that Jiya believes he is a nice man, to which Jiya playfully corrected, “He’s good for you.”

Falaq mentioned her attempts to convince Avinash about Jiya, to which Jiya playfully remarked that Avinash is like a brother to her. Jiya then compliments Falaq and Avinash, saying, “You two fight so cutely and your chemistry is amazing.”

Falaq, however, dismissed Jiya’s statement, stating, “Nothing like that, we are only good friends. We might not even get along. There is no chemistry. I will punch you if you don’t stop teasing.” Meanwhile, Avinash eavesdropped on their conversation from the kitchen, with Falaq playfully urging him to concentrate on his work.

Jiya continued her teasing, she playfully asks Falaq if there is absolutely nothing between her and Avinash.

Falaq playfully hits Jiya with a cushion and walks away. Curious about Falaq’s reaction, Avinash approaches Jiya and inquires about their conversation. Jiya revealed that Falaq was blushing. Jiya then walks towards Avinash near the kitchen and shares, “Falaq didn’t say yes, but she also didn’t say no.” As Avinash looks at Jiya, a wide smile spreads across his face, indicating that he understood the implications of their conversation.