Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar meets Abhishek Malhan in hospital; AbhiYa fans are melting

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended two days back. Elvish Yadav won the show. He became the first wild card contestant to have won. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Abhishek was hospital just few hours before the finale.

He arrived for the finale from the hospital. Post the show ended. Abhishek was again taken to the hospital. He also shared his health update from the hospital post the show.

Jiya Shankar visited him at the hospital. Jiya and Abhishek’s bond was loved by the audience. Fans fondly call them as AbhiYa.

She shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, ‘Get well soon ” Jiya was seen wearing a white crop top and black pants while Abhishek was seen wearing a white tshirt and black pants.