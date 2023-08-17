scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar meets Abhishek Malhan in hospital; AbhiYa fans are melting

Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Abhishek was hospital just few hours before the finale.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar meets Abhishek Malhan in hospital; AbhiYa fans are melting
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar meets Abhishek Malhan in hospital; AbhiYa fans are melting

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended two days back. Elvish Yadav won the show. He became the first wild card contestant to have won. Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner up of the show. Abhishek was hospital just few hours before the finale.

He arrived for the finale from the hospital. Post the show ended. Abhishek was again taken to the hospital. He also shared his health update from the hospital post the show.

Jiya Shankar visited him at the hospital. Jiya and Abhishek’s bond was loved by the audience. Fans fondly call them as AbhiYa.

She shared pictures on her Instagram and captioned, ‘Get well soon ” Jiya was seen wearing a white crop top and black pants while Abhishek was seen wearing a white tshirt and black pants.

113
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Pig kidney continues to function in human body after 32 days, scientists rejoice
Next article
Korean boys recreate and flaunt their dance moves on Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth’s trending song ‘Kaavaalaa’
This May Also Interest You
News

Pankaj Tripathi reveals his bond with Akshay Kumar, calls him 'hard working'

News

Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

News

Kangana says 'system has broken' for Himachal in wake of floods

Health & Lifestyle

Molecules in vegetables like cauliflower can help to ease lung infection: Study

News

Sunny Leone reveals how a normal day looks for her

Technology

Lenovo to invest additional $1 bn in AI

Sports

Basketball: 3 female referees selected for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Technology

Rocket startup Astrophel Aerospace test fires prototype cryogenic engine

News

Deborah Chow has word of advice for future ‘Star Wars’ directors

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Chennaiyin FC aim to extend unbeaten run against Delhi FC

News

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears amid divorce

Technology

Study shows platelets injections can replicate benefits of exercise in brain

News

Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Technology

Samsung to launch foldable tablet, says mobile biz head

News

Craig Mazin opens up on casting of Abby for 'The Last Of Us 2'

Sports

Due to its length, the video was abridged: After backlash, PCB posts new promotional video featuring Imran Khan

News

Elvish Yadav spills the beans on his relationship, Bigg Boss journey in a candid live chat with Manu Punjabi

Health & Lifestyle

400 companies, Rs 8000 cr: Gujarat govt to initiate tender process soon for Jambusar's mega drug park

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US